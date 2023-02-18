CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 4,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

CHS Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity at CHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About CHS

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.