CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 28,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

CHS Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at CHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Scott A. Cordes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Perry Meyer purchased 6,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CHS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.