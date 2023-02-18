ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Short Interest Up 5.9% in January

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
ChromaDex Price Performance
Shares of CDXC opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 469,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 319,399 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ChromaDex
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
