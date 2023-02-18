Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 1,048 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average of $141.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chord Energy

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.83.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

