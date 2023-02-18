Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $86,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,526.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,554.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.