China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 4%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 30,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 282,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

China Xiangtai Food Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Xiangtai Food

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of China Xiangtai Food worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About China Xiangtai Food

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.