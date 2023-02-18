Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVX traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,504,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,220,458. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

