Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.78

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.78 and traded as low as C$11.30. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$11.35, with a volume of 15,930 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$21.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.78. The company has a current ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34.
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
