Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.50. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $11,550,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,184,000 after buying an additional 915,718 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 995.0% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 557,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after buying an additional 506,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 198,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter.

