Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

