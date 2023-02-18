Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

