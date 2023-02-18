Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHRGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.88 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.