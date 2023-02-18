Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.88 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

