Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.88 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.