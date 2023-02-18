ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ChampionX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,223 shares of company stock worth $4,540,059 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

