ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CHX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,971. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,223 shares of company stock worth $4,540,059 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,400,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,045,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 433,739 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

