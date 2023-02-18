Chain Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market cap of $320.67 million and approximately $21.27 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00423590 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.19 or 0.28059363 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.