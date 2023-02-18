CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

NYSE:CF traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 3,306,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,574. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.86.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

