CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading Up 24.7%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) shares were up 24.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEZ, a. s. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

