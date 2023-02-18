Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Certara by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.