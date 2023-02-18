Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman Sells $4,560,907.53 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.85. 147,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,903. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

