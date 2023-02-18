CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 802,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,426,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,352,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 235,057 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.