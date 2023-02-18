CenterBook Partners LP Sells 771 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.4 %

PII stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.17. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PII. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.