CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,838 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Impinj by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Impinj stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $3,936,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,949 shares in the company, valued at $346,381,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,370,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,381,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,620 shares of company stock worth $36,963,150. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

