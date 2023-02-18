CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,064 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $50,252,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $38,901,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,337,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

