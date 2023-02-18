CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 5,622 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.