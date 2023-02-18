CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 466 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $74,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.07 and its 200 day moving average is $234.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

