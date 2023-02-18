CenterBook Partners LP Invests $407,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,799 shares of company stock valued at $429,698. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRTO opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

