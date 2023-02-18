CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,480 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in ODP by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ODP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,146,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,251 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ODP by 326.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.