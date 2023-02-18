CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 336.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.33 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

