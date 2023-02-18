Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 1,757,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,407. Cenntro Electric Group has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.