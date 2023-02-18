Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 6,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

