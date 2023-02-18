Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 21st

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Cedar Fair has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE FUN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

