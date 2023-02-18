CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

CBIZ stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $51.67.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

