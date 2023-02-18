CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. CBIZ updated its FY23 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.
CBIZ stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $51.67.
In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
