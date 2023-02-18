Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.
CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,963 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Carter’s stock opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19.
Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.
