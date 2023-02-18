Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cars.com Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 384,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
