Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 384,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,646. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.