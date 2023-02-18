Carol P. Sanders Sells 1,515 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.89. 285,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -5.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

