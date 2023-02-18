Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

