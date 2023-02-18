Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in January

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 129,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,707. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 352,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

