Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $14.07 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and approximately $366.75 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.30 or 0.06871302 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00079481 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00028544 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00058138 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00010427 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00028938 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001868 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,643,368,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
