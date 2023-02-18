Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $358.56 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.94 billion and approximately $358.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.20 or 0.06899188 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00080120 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028170 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00057715 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010373 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00029326 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001881 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,642,165,457 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
