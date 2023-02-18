Cardano (ADA) Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.07 billion and $316.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,691.24 or 0.06861834 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00079537 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00028386 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00058102 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010540 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028664 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,695,191 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
