CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.68. 33,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.86. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

