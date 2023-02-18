CannabisCoin Price Hits $0.0062 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $475,939.84 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,650.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00407760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00091014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00648749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00543674 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00173358 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

