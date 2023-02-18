Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

