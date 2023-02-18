Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to C$205.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $155.36.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.