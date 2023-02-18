Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Declares $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

TSE CTC opened at C$336.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$243.18 and a 52 week high of C$425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$280.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$277.18.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

