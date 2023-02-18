Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Declares $1.73 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
TSE CTC opened at C$336.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.89. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$243.18 and a 52 week high of C$425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$280.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$277.18.
About Canadian Tire
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.