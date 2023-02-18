Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CM. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

