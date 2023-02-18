Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H2O Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %

HEO opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

