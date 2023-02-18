Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Settian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Cameco by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 495,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 79,892 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 738.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 114,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.1 %

CCJ stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Profile

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.