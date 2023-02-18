Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
CALA stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $462,650.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $13.38.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
