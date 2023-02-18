Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 417,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. 83,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,352. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $462,650.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.